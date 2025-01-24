Mexico Blocks US Deportation Flight Amid Tensions, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mexico reportedly refused to accept a US deportation flight Thursday. The neighbouring country denied the US military plane access to land, sources told NBC News.

Meanwhile, Reuters cited a US official and a Mexican official as saying that Mexico refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a US military aircraft to land in the country with migrants being deported by his administration.

The move temporarily frustrated the Donald administration's plans to deport immigrants to the country, according to two US defence officials and a third person familiar with the situation.

As per the reports, two Guatemala-bound Air Force C-17s, carrying about 80 people each, flew deportees out of the US Thursday night, sources said. The third flight, slotted for Mexico, never took off, they added.

It was not immediately clear why Mexico blocked the flight. The Mexican Embassy and the White House did not immediately respond to Forbes' request for comment.

Tensions between the US and Mexico escalated since newly-elected US President Donald Trump won the 2024 November election. Trump has threatened to slap 25% across-the-board tariffs on Mexico in retaliation for migrants crossing the border the countries share. But he has not yet put them in effect.

Mexico vs US

US-Mexico relations have come into sharp focus since Donald Trump started his second term as the US President on Monday with the declaration of a national emergency along the two nations' shared border. He has ordered 1,500 additional US troops there so far, and officials have said thousands more could deploy soon.