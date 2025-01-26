Big B, Anushka, Priyanka, Ram Charan And Others Extend Wishes On Republic Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, South Charan and several others took to social to express their gratitude and honour the nation.

Big B extended his Republic Day wishes to fans through a post on his X handle. Khiladi Kumar posted a heartfelt on his X handle, honouring the sacrifices of our brave soldiers. He tweeted,“We're free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday. Let's honor this freedom by our actions and take India to greater heights. Happy Republic Day!.”

Priyanka also shared her Republic Day wishes on her Instagram story. Actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted,“Celebrating the spirit of unity, diversity, and progress that defines our great nation. Happy Republic Day.”

Ram Charan extended his wishes, writing,“Happy Republic Day! May we always stand together for a stronger, brighter and prouder India. #RepublicDayIndia.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her holding National flag and wrote,“Tiranga lehraate hue ek hi baat yaad aati hai- Yeh desh mera ghar hai, aur iski shaan meri pehchaan Happy Republic Day! #76thRepublicDay #JaiHind #ProudToBeIndian.”

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan tweeted,“India was built on a dream, where peace was the answer, not violence; India was built on a dream, where faith could be practiced without fear; India was built on a dream, where voices could speak freely, and every idea had its place; India was built on a dream, where sovereignty belonged to the people, not the powerful; India was built on a dream, where unity was woven from the threads of diversity; India was built on a dream, where the Constitution wasn't just a document, but the conscience of the nation. In our collective hands rests the destiny of a nation that shines brighter with each passing day. Happy Republic Day to you all.”

Sonu Sood, Allu Arjun, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, Mohanlal, and others also penned heartfelt wishes.