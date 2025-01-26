Rajeev Shukla's Hilarious Memes Errupt After Photo With Coldplay's Chris Martin Goes Viral: 'Orry Of Politics'
1/26/2025 3:28:31 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rajeev Shukla, the congress MP and BCCI Vice-President, has become a meme fest on social media after his recent picture with Coldplay's Chris Martin went viral. Shukla on January 22 posted picture of an event organised by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar where he was seen interacting with Martin of and his father.“Participated in a program of Sachin Tendulkar foundation where got to meet Chris Martin of coldplay band and his father,” he captioned on X.
Another photo shared by him showed him giving a wide smile that stole the spotlight. He wrote in the caption,“Chris Martin and his father are friendly persons. Chris's India tour is extremely successful” Comments on the viral photo
Users on X playfully commented on Rajeev Shukla's frequent appearances at events. Many joked that he resembled legendary figures like Narad Muni and Ashwathama due to his constant presence at major gatherings.
Check hilarious reactions here
“Shuklaji has duplicates, he is everywhere”
“70% of the world is covered with water and the rest by Shuklaji”
“Shukla Sir, you truly have a talent for being everywhere-just like good music and great vibes! Chris Martin 's India tour was nothing short of a chart-topping hit. Looks like the universe (and @Coldplay) is always on your playlist!”
“Cousin that nobody likes but still had to keep up with bcz of parents.”
“Shukla Jí is that Narad Muni, who appears everywhere in India, wherever there is action.”
“Shukla ji is everywhere, he is omnipresent”
“Shukla saab is the ashwathama. trust me.”
“Mahabharat's“Main Samay hu” referred to Shukla ji because he is everywhere.”
“Rajiv Shukla is the modern day“Ashwathama” the immortal”
