Vetera Afghan Actor Abdul Ghafar Qutbyar Dies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Veteran Afghan Abdul Ghafar Qutbyar died at the age of 58 due to an illness, sources close to his family said.

Born in northern Panjshir province, Qutbyar gained fame for his negative roles in the movies as well as unique dialogues.

Sahraa Karimi, the director of the Afghan offered condolences on the demise of Mr. Qutbyar.

Karimi said in a statement that the has serious issues in the field of providing suppor to the Afghan actors.

However, Karimi said she will step up efforts to create a supportive system, urging the senior government leadership to take serious decisions in this regard.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram