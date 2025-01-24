Dreamstar Lines Unveils Renderings Of Art Deco-Inspired Interiors For Luxury Overnight Rail Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamstar Lines, the firm that is transforming the rail experience, has released renderings showcasing the interior designs for its luxury overnight train service. Dreamstar has partnered with Designworks, a BMW Group Company, for its plans to retrofit passenger train cars to deliver an environment infused with comfort and elegance.

The new renderings showcase the Art Deco-inspired environments envisioned for these accommodations that are intended to envelop the traveler in a relaxing experience with unexpected moments of joy throughout the journey.

"Our goal is to create a truly memorable mode of medium-distance travel that provides an optimum blend of comfort and convenience for people who are seeking something unique and are tired of the hassles involved in traditional modes of transportation," said Dreamstar Lines CEO Joshua Dominic. "Our basic tier offers an experience equivalent to international first class flight or a Jet Blue Mint Suite. Moreover, our sleeper cars are designed for relaxation and incorporate circadian design principles supporting a good night's sleep."

Features of Dreamstar accommodations include:



Lounge - Designed with elements ideal for socializing, having a drink, or a light bite

Standard class - Equivalent to first-class international airline flight

Bedroom - Sleeps two with private bathroom and shower

Suite - Sleeps two in queen bed with extra space plus private bathroom and shower Family - Sleeps six (including two children) with private bathroom and shower

Designworks, BMW's innovation studio, has provided expertise in design strategy, tangible products and digital innovation across the mobility landscape for over 50 years. The studio works with both BMW and external clients to deliver forward-thinking design solutions.

The Dreamstar concept is intended to provide an alternative to the drawbacks of travel by traditional rail, airlines, automobiles and buses. These modes are fraught with challenges including crowded transportation hubs, stopovers, aging vehicles, inconvenience, stress and minimal amenities. Passengers not only avoid those issues with Dreamstar, but spend less waking time traveling as they will be able to restfully sleep for most of their journey.

Potential users of this service include business travelers, families and tourists and anyone else dissatisfied with existing travel options. The initial route planned for Dreamstar service will be between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About Dreamstar Lines

Dreamstar offers a revolutionary alternative that transforms the medium-distance travel experience between major cities into an indulgent and rejuvenating experience. Its luxury rail service, featuring BMW-designed passenger coaches, provides the ultimate in comfort and elegance. Learn more at .

Caption: Rendering of Dreamstar Lines Suite at night featuring a queen size bed with extra sleeping and lounging space. Not featured is the private bathroom and shower.

