'Sleepy Joe': Donald Trump Roasts Joe Biden. Internet Says Trump Is Best Comedian

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As US President Donald took a victory lap in Nevada, he roasted his predecessor, Joe Biden, and said he made world leaders wait months to speak with him over the phone.

“They didn't even know we had a president,” Trump said.

He was in Nevada at an event intended as a victory lap in a critical swing state that he won on his way to a second term.

In a clip circulating on social media, a relaxed Trump laughed and joked his way through a modified version of his pre-election stump speech. It included repeated bashing Joe Biden as he also took potshots at other world leaders.

"Since I became the 47th president at noon on Monday, I've been moving with urgency and historic speed to fix every single calamity of the Biden administration that they've created," he told cheering supporters.

"This week alone, I took nearly 350 executive actions to reverse the horrible values and betrayals that we inherited from a group of people that didn't know what the hell they were doing."

“The country was on the verge of some of the very bad things, and bad things were happening, and now there's light, not only over America, but there's light over the world,” Donald Trump said before tearing into“sleepy Joe”.

Trump claimed that“even our enemies” call up and say,“Sir, we hate you. We do hate you. But there's light over the world.”

He said if they liked him“like sleepy Joe”, there was a problem!

Donald Trump then shared that big leaders from across the world would call Joe Biden, 82, and“he would never pick up the call”. He said Biden's office would tell the world leaders that "he'd call you back in two months.”