Pink-Ball Test Against England A Chance To Just Show Off Our Skills: Beth Mooney

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Australia batter Beth Mooney said the pink-ball Test in women's Ashes, set to be played at the MCG, is a good chance for the hosts' to show off their skills. Beth made an unbeaten 94 off 63 balls as Australia made a clean sweep in T20I leg of the multi-format series against England, after producing a similar result in ODIs.

A win for Australia in the day-night Test at the MCG will give the hosts' a thumping 16-0 sweep. "It's going to be awesome. We obviously don't get to pull on the baggy green too often. The pink ball behaves a little bit differently so that'll create some challenges. I'm just really looking forward to the spectacle of the game to be honest."

"We're pumped that we're 12-0 up. It certainly would have been nice if we played the test match while the series was still on the line, maybe earlier in the series, but that wasn't to be. I think on an individual front and as a group it's come at a great time for us to basically just show off our skills and really enjoy playing the four-day game," Beth was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Beth also gave a confirmation about batting down the order in the Test as she will be on wicketkeeping duties, with Australia trying to get regular captain Alyssa Healy match fit from a foot injury and play as a pure batter at the MCG.

"I take pride in the fact that I can offer the coaching staff and selection panel different options. Whether it's batting order or behind the stumps or in the field. It'll be a nice challenge for me wicketkeeping and batting in that middle order role, so looking forward to what that's going to present and hopefully I'm just warming Midge's spot for a little while," she concluded.