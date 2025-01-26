Donald Trump Order, Tighter Rules, Wave Of Attacks: Is It The End Of The Great Migration Dream For Indians?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As soon as Donald , the 47th United States President, signed the executive order to end birthright citizenship for children born to non-citizen parents, speculations turned rife whether this was the last nail in the 'anti-immigration coffin'. Trump categorically said that he wants to end birthright citizenship because it is 'ridiculous' and argued that nationals of countries with high levels of immigration to the US, including India and China have particularly exploited this system.

As of June 2024, there were over 5.4 million people of Indian origin living in the United States.

With Canada , the UK and Australia and other members of the European Union (EU) altering and restricting the immigration policies for international students and foreign workers, experts and amateurs are debating whether the 'great migration' to the Western world, specially the traditional Anglophone nations, is over.

The debate acquires greater significance for India because Indians have been a consistent source of global migration and constitute the world's largest diaspora. Over 225,000 Indians renounced Indian citizenship in 2022, the highest in a 12-year span. In addition to the working-class migrating for employment, estimates high net-worth individuals (HNIs) leaving the country in high numbers over the past few years. India also remains one of the largest student out-migration countries (Source: Statista).

| Indians on H1-B visa face 'uncertainty' as Trump revokes birthright citizenship

The recent announcement by Donald Trump, however, is not the only source of concern for Indians planning to move to greener pastures. In the past year, several countries have adopted an anti-immigration stance with stringent measures and tougher eligibility criteria for international students and foreign workers. Anti-immigration sentiment in some European countries has often targeted Indian migrants, particularly when discussing issues like asylum seekers or illegal immigration.