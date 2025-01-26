AAP And Congress Are Two Sides Of Same Coin, Befooling People: Virender Sachdeva

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva took a jab at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of having a 'secret pact' with the for the Delhi Assembly elections. He claimed that the two parties are pretending to be rivals but in reality, they are fighting it together and fooling the Delhiites with their shadow-boxing. He lambasted Kejriwal-led AAP after unfurling the national flag at BJP office in the capital on the occasion of 76th Republic Day celebrations.

He also took potshots at AAP's latest poster, which showed Arvind Kejriwal as the sole honest leader and rest all others as 'dishonest' politicians.

Sachdeva, speaking to IANS, took a direct jibe at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, particularly targeting their election promises.

Reacting to Kejriwal's recent remarks accusing the BJP of copying AAP's manifesto, Sachdeva retorted,“Our Sankalp Patra (manifesto) is dedicated to the people of Delhi, with welfare plans focused on their needs. Kejriwal's frustration and helplessness are evident on his face. He knows that AAP is set to lose the upcoming Delhi elections.”

He added,“It is clear that Kejriwal has descended to the lowest levels of politics. His desperation is now manifesting in the form of cash and alcohol distribution, as seen in a viral video of AAP workers allegedly bribing women for votes.”

Further targeting the opposition, Sachdeva remarked,“Delhi's people have their reasons to reject both Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi. These two corrupt leaders are two sides of the same coin. They are allies, as evidenced by their cooperation in Chandigarh's mayoral election,” he remarked.

Sachdeva asserted that the people of Delhi are wise enough not to be fooled by such political theatrics.

He further highlighted allegations against Kejriwal's governance, particularly regarding to deaths of children due to sewerage and flooding issues in Delhi.

“If there is any responsibility for the tragic deaths of those children, it lies with Arvind Kejriwal and his corrupt administration. These deaths are not accidents-they are murders caused by the inefficiency of the government,” he stated, calling the issue a matter of accountability for Kejriwal's leadership.

“The people of Delhi will no longer tolerate this alliance of corruption,” the Delhi BJP chief concluded.