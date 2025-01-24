Turkiye Expects Trump Administration To Lift Sanctions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Foreign Hakan Fidan said Friday his country hopes the new US administration of President Donald will address problematic issues, including the sanctions, and fully realize the importance of cooperation.

"We expect the new administration to resolve - the sanctions such as those under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act), which were carried over from the previous administration," Anadolu Agency quoted the minister as saying at a joint press with visiting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Fidan noted that resolution of such issues as the security concerns could unlock the potentials of cooperation and the strategic relationship between both nations.

Sometimes, Turkiye saw that politics in the US held hostage certain aspects of the bilateral relations, he said, adding, "We will overcome this and continue on our path (of cooperation)."

"The fight against terrorism in Syria, including the PKK and ISIS (Daesh), is now the responsibility of the new administration. We are ready to provide our support.

"We are also ready to support the new administration in the management of the camps in northeastern Syria. In this regard, our rightful expectation from all our partners is to end their relations with the PKK's affiliates in Syria," Fidan added.

In his first term in office, President Trump signed into law on August 2, 2017, the CAATSA though he believed that the legislation was "seriously flawed."

The act imposed sanctions on Turkiye after it pursued a plan to acquire the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system worth USD 2.5 billion. (end)

