'Skillhouse' A Gentv Production, Produced By Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez & 50 Cent

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Written and directed by acclaimed writer Josh Stolberg the writer of the Last Two Saw films, the most successful of the Saw Franchise.WHAT: The World Premiere of SkillHouse: screening and party in Park City, Utah. Produced by Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez and 50 Cent, and written and directed by Josh Stolberg, the mastermind behind the most successful in the SAW franchise, SkillHouse is poised to redefine the horror genre. SkillHouse is a horror film that delves into the lives of ten influencers who find themselves trapped in a deadly game where reality is engineered, and terror is an ever-present illusion. As they navigate the treacherous challenges, they must rely on their social media prowess and wits to survive.The film's first 10 minutes were released online last year, breaking records with millions of unique paid views and generating over 100 million page views-a testament to the potential of this next-generation distribution model.WHO: Scheduled to attend in Park City: Stars Bryce Hall (6.7 million on Instagram, 23.7 million on TikTok); Hannah Stocking (26.8 million on Instagram, 28.4 million on TikTok); McCarrie McCausland; and Neal McDonough, Director Josh Stolberg, Producer Ryan Kavanaugh. Additional influencers scheduled to attend include: Zoe Laverne (2 million on Instagram, 22 million on TikTok); Mads Lewis (6 million on Instagram, 12 million on TikTok); Griffin Johnson (2.6 million on Instagram, 10 million on TikTok); Josh Richards (5.9 million on Instagram, 4.3 million on TikTok); Chase DeMoor (2.1 million on Instagram, 2.3 million on TikTok); Gabrielle Moses (1.3 million on TikTok); Markell Washington (1.1 million on Instagram, 10.7 million on TikTok); Malcom Minikion (1.3 million on TikTok); Mikki Mase (688k on Instagram); Natalie Garibotto (3 million on Instagram); Mika LaFuente (1 million on Instagram, 4.1 million on TikTok); Payton Moormeier (4 million on Instagram).WHEN: Friday, January 24, 2025. Media Check in 7:30, Arrivals 8:00PMWHERE: The Music Lodge at Treasure Mountain Inn; 255 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060Screening precedes party at Black Rock Mountain Resort; 909 West Peace Tree Trail, Heber City UT 84032CONTACTS: Event media ...For film still images and press materials, please visit here.WHAT ELSE: About Group Black: Group Black is a media company dedicated to driving growth for brands targeting the New Majority-the fastest-growing demographic of diverse audiences shaping culture and driving economic impact. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies underrepresented voices and builds culturally relevant strategies that deeply resonate with today's multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.About GenTV & SkillHouse: SkillHouse premiered a ten-minute clip of the film on GenTV, a revolutionary influencer-driven streaming platform designed to give creators greater control and profit than traditional studio models. This launch solidifies GenTV's commitment to high-value content that challenges industry norms.

