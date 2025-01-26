Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Bulgarian Foreign Minister
Date
1/26/2025 4:00:21 AM
MENAFN
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received today a phone call from HE George Georgiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria.
During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.
