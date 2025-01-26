Hundreds Of South Lebanon Residents Try To Return To Villages Despite Israeli Presence
Date
1/26/2025 4:00:22 AM
AFP
AFP
Beirut, Lebanon: Hundreds of residents of southern Lebanon tried Sunday morning to return to their villages despite the presence of Israeli forces.
AFP correspondents saw convoys of dozens of cars, flying yellow Hezbollah flags, converging on several villages on the last day for Israeli troops to withdraw from the area under the terms of ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.
