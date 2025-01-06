Bitget Lists Ai16z (AI16Z) In The Innovation, AI, And Meme Zone

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 6th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, is thrilled to announce the listing of ai16z (AI16Z) in its Innovation, AI, and Meme Zone. This latest addition reinforces Bitget's commitment to supporting innovative projects that redefine the boundaries of blockchain and artificial intelligence. Trading for AI16Z/USDT opens on January 4, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC), with deposits already available and withdrawals set to begin on January 5, 2025, at 14:00 (UTC).

ai16z is the first investment DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) powered by AI agents. Led by the AI agent @pmairca, the project combines artificial intelligence with collective intelligence to revolutionize investment decision-making processes. It embodies a transformative approach to investment firms in the era of artificial intelligence.

To celebrate the listing of ai16z, Bitget is offering a 7-day limited-time promotion. During this period, users can purchase AI16Z using credit or debit cards without incurring transaction fees. The promotion supports over 140 currencies, including EUR, GBP, AUD, TWD, BRL, and more, making it widely accessible for users worldwide.

Bitget's inclusion of ai16z in its Innovation, AI, and Meme Zone underscores its dedication to advancing cutting-edge technologies within the blockchain ecosystem. By providing seamless access to projects like ai16z, Bitget continues to bridge the gap between groundbreaking solutions and the cryptocurrency community.

For more details on ai16z (AI16Z) and the limited-time promotion, users can visit here .

