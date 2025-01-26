Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Sunday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines HE Mardomel Celo D. Melicor, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka HE Roshan Sithara Azard, and Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Adish Mammadov.

The Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in their duties, assuring them of full support in advancing the relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries, fostering closer cooperation across various fields.

