Qualiform, Expands Services With New Vacuum Press Equipment

Qualiform, Inc., a DOWCO, LLC company, is proud to announce the expansion of its capabilities with the addition of advanced vacuum press equipment.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Qualiform, Inc., a DOWCO, LLC company, is proud to announce the expansion of its capabilities with the addition of advanced vacuum press equipment. This new technology reinforces Qualiform's position as a leader in rubber molding companies , a reputation earned through decades of excellence since its founding in 1976.

Located in Wadsworth, Ohio, Qualiform specializes in manufacturing custom rubber molded products, rubber-to-metal bonding, and custom rubber gaskets for a wide range of industries, including transportation, medical, electrical, plumbing, healthcare, appliance, industrial, defense, and aerospace. Their products, such as bumpers, tires, guards, gaskets, and housings, are designed to provide impact absorption, vibration and noise control, resistance, and protection across demanding applications.

The recently acquired 350-ton vacuum press enhances product quality by eliminating trapped air and gases during the molding process. This innovation significantly reduces defects, improves efficiency, and allows for the processing of softer durometer materials previously challenging due to air entrapment. Additionally, the vacuum press opens doors to new market opportunities, further expanding Qualiform's capabilities.

“This new equipment aligns with our strategic growth plan,” said Todd Downing, President and Business Owner of DOWCO, LLC.“When we acquired Qualiform in 2018, we recognized its immense potential. With this addition, we continue to strengthen our competitive edge and deliver better-performing rubber parts. It also supports our collaboration with Finite Fiber to enhance rubber properties through innovative cut-fiber rubber additives.”

Chris Kerr, President of Qualiform, Inc., added,“This investment is part of a long-term vision to upgrade our operations with newer technologies. The benefits are already clear-better product quality, improved delivery dependability, and the ability to use existing customer tooling with minor modifications. Additionally, we've recently added credentialing and security clearance capabilities to support defense contracts, a key area of growth.”

For more information, contact Chris Kerr, President, at 330-336-6777

Background:

Qualiform Rubber Molding is a leading U.S.-based rubber parts manufacturer specializing in custom rubber molding solutions for a wide range of industries. With decades of experience, they offer high-quality, American-made rubber products, including compression, transfer, and injection molding services. Qualiform is dedicated to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique requirements of their clients, utilizing advanced technologies and a commitment to excellence in quality and customer service. Their expertise spans various applications, from automotive and aerospace to industrial and consumer goods, making them a trusted partner for businesses seeking durable and reliable rubber components.

Chris Kerr

Qualiform, LLC, A DOWCO, LLC Company

+1 330-336-6777



