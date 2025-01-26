Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Twinkle Khanna Speaks Up For Kareena

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Author Twinkle Khanna, who is also the wife of superstar Akshay Kumar, has come out in support of Kareena Kapoor Khan after the latter was blamed for being allegedly intoxicated during the attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

On Sunday, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram, and shared a long note as she shared that the society doesn't consider the wives to be number except for pinning the blame for all that's wrong with their husbands.

She wrote,“This Sunday it's all about why Biwis are clearly not considered number 1 except when it comes to taking the blame. 'After an actor was stabbed, ridiculous rumours swirled that his wife hadn't been at home or had been too intoxicated to help him during the assault. People just enjoyed shifting the blame onto the wife, an all-too-familiar pattern. When the Beatles split, people blamed Yoko Ono. Melania is often criticised for being silent or having limited public opposition to her husband's policies. Jill Biden has been held responsible for pushing Joe to continue his campaign. When Virat Kohli gets out, then Anushka gets booed. This is a widespread issue, not limited to couples in the public eye”.

She continued,“If your husband gains too much weight, you are not taking care of his health; if he loses too many kilos, you are not feeding him well. If he's caring, they'll claim you've manipulated him; if he's indifferent, they'll blame you for not handling him right. Last week, I attended a small family gathering where one of the relatives remarked, 'Look, my five uncles are bald, and the one who still has hair, he is the only one who is not married'”.

She further mentioned that apparently, wives can also be blamed for baldness.

She wrote,“In this context, I suppose it's accurate to say that behind every man, loser or leader, stands a woman who is about to be vilified, at the drop of a hat, or with it firmly on her head'”.

She also spoke about how annoyed she feels when journalists refer to her as a“star wife”, as she shared,“Sitting for an interview, I am asked, 'You are a star wife; tell us what it's like?' While my first instinct is to bite the reporter's index finger, I reply, 'I am not sure that an entity like 'star wife' exists, unless, in the way that Manglik women marry trees, because of some Rahu Ketu ka dosh, you end up marrying Sirius or worse, Halley's Comet.'

She added,“After 20 years of answering this annoying question, I have an oyster-like attitude to irritants and the ability to craft black pearls of wisdom in response. I'm also often asked about and blamed for the difference in our political views. It's almost like people believe he isn't my husband but a toddler who will listen to me when I say, 'Beta ji, please walk on the left side of the road, and I will give you a Frooti'”.