Afghan Allies Stranded In Pakistan Call For Urgent US Action Amid Refugee Program Suspension

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A group of Afghan nationals with P1 and P2 refugee designations, who have been waiting for more than three years in Pakistan, now find themselves in limbo following an executive order signed by the new U.S. President, Donald Trump. The order mandates a 90-day suspension of refugee programs to review whether they align with the national interest of the United States, leaving these Afghan allies in a state of uncertainty and despair, A representative of the group told Khaama Press.

On January 24, 2025, the group came together to raise their voices and draft a resolution, highlighting their plight and calling for urgent action from the U.S. government to address their critical circumstances.

“We, a group of Afghan nationals with P1/P2 cases who have served as allies of the United States in Afghanistan, now find ourselves in Pakistan facing critical and desperate circumstances. This resolution is presented to urgently call for action from the U.S. government and the international community to support us in our time of need,” document reads.

The Priority 1 (P1) visa is for individuals at exceptional risk, referred by UNHCR, U.S. embassies, or NGOs, ensuring urgent resettlement. The Priority 2 (P2) visa provides direct access for groups of special concern, including Afghan nationals who worked with U.S. entities, recognizing their service and offering safety and resettlement.

The group also stated that“For twenty years, we stood by the United States, fighting for military, social, and democratic goals. We risked our lives in the pursuit of freedom, democracy, and justice. Now, after years of collaboration, we are living in dire, hopeless conditions in Pakistan.” Most Afghan allies stranded in Pakistan sold their properties in Afghanistan and exhausted their financial resources during more than three years of waiting. Facing persecution and severe security threats, returning to Afghanistan is not an option, while they remain at risk of forced deportation in Pakistan.

The statement stated that the promises made to us by the United States-promises of safety and resettlement in third countries-remain unfulfilled. After three years in Pakistan, our situation has not improved. The suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and the delays in processing our cases have deepened our sense of abandonment and despair.

In Pakistan, we face severe financial hardships, security threats, fear of deportation, and ongoing emotional and psychological distress. Many of us are deprived of basic human rights, such as education, healthcare, and security, while living in constant fear of Taliban reprisals.

In light of these dire circumstances, the group has put forth the following urgent demands:

2. Immediate international support for Afghan families in Pakistan, urging the global community and human rights organizations to take swift action to address our plight and save the lives and futures of Afghan families stranded in Pakistan.

3. A special exemption for Afghan allies, requesting the U.S. government to exclude Afghan allies from the current restrictions and continue processing migration cases as originally planned.

This resolution is an urgent appeal from Afghan nationals with P1 and P2 designations currently stranded in Pakistan. The group respectfully calls on the Trump administration to take immediate and decisive action to fulfill the commitments made to them, ensuring their safety, security, and the opportunity to rebuild their futures.

Meanwhile, today, Pakistan's Foreign Office announced that the United States has agreed to resettle all Afghan refugees currently in Pakistan by September 2025. However, they noted that Washington has yet to officially communicate its decision to suspend the Afghan refugee settlement plan. The U.S. State Department, under an executive order by President Donald Trump, previously confirmed the indefinite suspension of the refugee admission program.

During a press briefing, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the slow pace of Afghan refugee transfers and urged expedited processing. Despite around 25,000 Afghan refugees being eligible for U.S. relocation, thousands remain in limbo, facing severe economic, security, and psychological challenges, while only Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders are exempt from the suspension.

The plight of Afghan nationals with P1 and P2 refugee designations in Pakistan highlights the urgent need for action. Facing financial hardship, security threats, and potential deportation, these U.S. allies await resettlement. Honoring commitments to ensure their safety, dignity, and future is a pressing responsibility for the U.S. and global community.

