China Welcomes Trump Administration's Desire To End Ukraine Crisis ASAP - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China welcomes the intentions of the Donald administration to end the "Ukraine crisis" as soon as possible and stands ready to maintain contact with the United States on the issue, considering dialogue and negotiations as the only way to resolve the conflict.

This was stated at a briefing by Chinese Foreign spokeswoman Mao Ning, commenting on Trump's statement on expecting Beijing's participation in ending the Russian war against Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are glad to see that all parties are playing a constructive role and creating conditions for de-escalation and political settlement of the 'Ukraine crisis' (as China refers to the genocidal war the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine - ed.)," Mao said.

According to the spokesperson, Beijing continues to insist that the only viable way to resolve the conflict is through dialogue and negotiations.

“China will continue to promote peace talks and is ready to maintain contact with other parties on the issue,” the diplomat said, stopping short of mentioning the United States.

She also refrained from confirming or denying Trump's words during his video address to WEF participants in Davos that he had discussed the issue of ending the war with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their phone call on January 17.

“Regarding the 'Ukraine crisis,' China will remain committed to promoting peace talks,” the spokeswoman said.

It should be noted that China declares neutrality regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, but since its start it has provided Russia with diplomatic and economic support and has sharply increased trade with Russia and supplies to the aggressor state of critical microelectronics and other goods, largely thanks to which Russia is still capable of producing weapons and pursuing its invasion.

China has also put forward several“peace plans,” which contain a set of political declarations and more likely indicate Beijing's attempts to simulate participation in efforts to end the war. Instead, the Chinese leadership refuses to exert its influence on the Russian regime and force it to stop its brutal war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday, during an online speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to establish fruitful interaction with China and expressed expectations that the PRC could use its influence on Russia to end its war against Ukraine.