A Tale Of Resilience, Success, And Mystery: Jeffrey Wilkins Expands His Literary Horizons

Cover image of Contrivance by Jeffrey Wilkins, showcasing a post-apocalyptic scene filled with mystery and suspense.

Wilkins announces new milestones: the success of Contrivance on Barnes & Noble, a new author website, and the upcoming murder mystery The Echoes of Ashwood.

- Jeffrey WilkinsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jeffrey Wilkins, the creative mind behind the widely acclaimed Contrivance, continues to make waves in the literary world. With its gripping narrative, richly developed characters, and thought-provoking themes, Contrivance has captivated readers worldwide, earning its place as a standout title in the speculative fiction genre.Building on its success, Wilkins announces exciting updates: Contrivance is now available on Barnes & Noble , his official author website WilkinsWrites is launching at the end of January 2025, and his much-anticipated new novel, The Echoes of Ashwood, is scheduled for publication on March 1, 2025.The Success of ContrivanceSince its release, Contrivance has received critical and reader acclaim for its innovative exploration of resilience, survival, and human ingenuity. The novel's availability on Barnes & Noble expands its reach to a broader audience, further cementing Wilkins' position as a rising star in speculative fiction.With its imaginative storytelling, Contrivance has sparked meaningful discussions about the resilience of humanity and the power of hope in times of adversity. This lasting impact has solidified Wilkins' reputation as a unique voice in speculative fiction.“We are thrilled to see the success of Contrivance,” says Max Fernandes, Sr. Publishing Consultant at America Publishers .WilkinsWrites: A Unified Gateway for FansLaunching this January, WilkinsWrites will serve as a one-stop portal for all books published under the Wilkins family name. The platform will include Jeffrey's works, such as Contrivance and The Echoes of Ashwood, alongside the cherished titles of his late mother, Virginia Lund-Wilkins.Key Features:.Unified Bookstore: Purchase Jeffrey's books, republished editions of his mother's works, and exclusive merchandise..Fan Engagement: Readers can connect with Jeffrey through blogs, insights, and behind-the-scenes content..Legacy Spotlight: The site will feature a section honoring Virginia Lund-Wilkins' contributions to literature, introducing her timeless stories to a new generation.The platform will also act as a gateway for readers to engage directly with their favorite stories and immerse themselves in exclusive content.A New Chapter: The Echoes of AshwoodWilkins' next novel, The Echoes of Ashwood, marks an exciting foray into the murder mystery genre. Set for publication on March 1, 2025, the novel promises an intricate, suspenseful narrative exploring morality, justice, and the human condition.Fans can expect the same engaging storytelling that made Contrivance a success, combined with new themes and twists that will leave readers enthralled. The Echoes of Ashwood will not only entertain but also challenge readers to reflect on deeper ethical and emotional dilemmas.Preserving a LegacyJeffrey Wilkins is also working to preserve and republish his mother's literary works, including How Much Longer, Are We There Yet? and Sunrise Before Sunset-Strangers on a Mission. By reviving her titles, Wilkins honors her creative achievements while introducing her timeless stories to new audiences. Republished editions will be available on WilkinsWrites, showcasing the family's literary contributions and providing readers with a unique connection to their legacy.Themes That ResonateContrivance delves into themes of resilience, hope, and humanity's ability to innovate in the face of adversity. As Wilkins prepares to launch The Echoes of Ashwood, readers can look forward to new moral explorations and a fresh take on justice and perseverance.Both novels reflect Wilkins' ability to inspire, entertain, and challenge readers through powerful narratives that resonate deeply.Expanding Reach and Growing ImpactWith strategic marketing campaigns and reader endorsements, Jeffrey Wilkins' fanbase continues to grow. After Amazon Kindle , the addition of Contrivance to Barnes & Noble and the upcoming launch of WilkinsWrites position him for even greater success as he continues to expand his influence as an author.The platform, paired with the March release of The Echoes of Ashwood, will establish 2025 as a pivotal year in Jeffrey Wilkins' literary journey.About Jeffrey WilkinsJeffrey Wilkins is an acclaimed author recognized for his imaginative storytelling and innovative narratives. His debut novel Contrivance established him as a force in speculative fiction, captivating readers worldwide.As he prepares to release The Echoes of Ashwood and launch WilkinsWrites, Wilkins remains committed to creating stories that inspire, challenge, and entertain readers of all backgrounds.Stay ConnectedFor updates, visit WilkinsWrites (launching mid-Feb 2025) or follow Jeffrey on social media.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, contact:

