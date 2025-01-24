Noble Research Institute Expands Educational Footprint With First California Class Scheduled For February 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Noble's 2025 course lineup offers comprehensive training in soil monitoring, regenerative livestock grazing and management, and management for and ranch operations. These hands-on in-person and courses provide livestock producers practical tools to optimize land use and maximize profitability.

Registration is now open for the following in-person courses for Q1:

Noble Profitability Essentials , a 2-day course on strategies to maximize operation profitability

Jan. 28-29, 2025, in McKinney, Texas

Noble Land Essentials , a 2-day course on restoring soil health using the six soil health principles

Feb. 26-27, 2025, in Paicines, Calif.

Business of Grazing , a 3-day course on aligning grazing strategies with business goals

Mar. 4-6, 2025, in Edmond, Okla.

Noble Grazing Essentials , a 3-day course on improving grazing management for long-term profits

Mar. 25-27, 2025, in Huntsville, Texas

The recently released Noble Land Essentials Online is also available for on-demand registration.

Alongside a research-based curriculum, learners can access Noble's experienced regenerative ranching advisors through a personalized 45-minute consultation tailored to their operation's unique needs. They'll also join an active community of peers through monthly virtual Rancher to Rancher discussions and find exclusive resources and tools within the comprehensive Noble Learning Center platform.

"We are excited to be back on the road and reaching farmers and ranchers in new markets this year," said Will Moseley, facilitator for Noble Land Essentials in Paicines and product delivery manager at Noble Research Institute. "With more class locations being confirmed for Q2-Q4 in 2025, we hope to help more livestock producers than ever meet their ranching and business goals."

To learn more about Noble's online and in-person courses, visit .

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to farm and ranch management and has been a leading, trusted resource in agriculture since 1945. The organization serves agricultural producers with education, research and consultation on regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to restoring U.S. grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

For more information about Noble Research Institute, visit .

SOURCE Noble Research Institute LLC