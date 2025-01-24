Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid For Baseball Players (OSK-1006)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a training aid that would help a baseball player develop the skills needed to hit various pitches during games," said an inventor, from Franklinton, La., "so I invented the ADVANCED BATTING BAG FOR TRAINING. My design helps a player make solid contact even when pitches are not precisely in the strike zone."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative training aid for baseball players. In doing so, it would train a batter to hit forcefully on top of, in the center of, and under the ball. As a result, it could increase consistency. It also helps batters improve their hitting techniques. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for baseball players, coaches, teams, etc.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSK-1006, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

