Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Power Ratchet Strap (MHO-396)
Date
1/24/2025 12:16:34 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to automate ratcheting and strap-tightening procedures," said an inventor, from Grand Junction, Colo., "so I invented the POWER RATCHET STRAP. My design would eliminate the manual hand-crack method that normally complicates load securement operations."
The invention provides a modified design for a ratchet strap. In doing so, it would simplify ratcheting and strap-tightening procedures. It also eliminates common hand adjustment and tightening methods. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all tradesmen, operators of trucks and off-road vehicles, contractors, homeowners, etc.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-396, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN24012025003732001241ID1109126622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.