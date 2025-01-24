Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Power Ratchet Strap (MHO-396)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to automate ratcheting and strap-tightening procedures," said an inventor, from Grand Junction, Colo., "so I invented the POWER RATCHET STRAP. My design would eliminate the manual hand-crack method that normally complicates load securement operations."

The invention provides a modified design for a ratchet strap. In doing so, it would simplify ratcheting and strap-tightening procedures. It also eliminates common hand adjustment and tightening methods. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all tradesmen, operators of trucks and off-road vehicles, contractors, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-396, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED