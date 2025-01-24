INDIAN MOTORCYCLE's ALL-NEW SPORT CHIEF RT COMBINES NEW CUSTOM-INSPIRED COMPONENTRY WITH RAW, PURPOSE-BUILT PERFORMANCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "When we launched Chief, we raised the bar for performance cruisers," said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. "After observing the aftermarket landscape, our product team saw an opportunity to design a motorcycle that came standard with high-quality, factory components that were traditionally aftermarket add-ons. With Sport Chief RT, we're adding custom-inspired componentry to create the ultimate package for riders looking to enhance style, add storage and integrate audio."

Custom-Inspired Style

Answering the call from riders, Sport Chief RT delivers custom-inspired style straight from the factory. The all-new, all-weather Locking Rigid Saddlebags add sleek style and more than 10 gallons of practical storage, capable of fitting an entire set of riding gear, including boots, pants, a jacket and gloves. Each saddlebag's large lid with forward hinge layout offers convenient accessibility. – capable of fitting a complete set of riding gear, including boots, pants, jacket and gloves. While standard on Sport Chief RT, the Locking Rigid Saddlebags are compatible and available as accessories across the entire Indian Chief line, offered in color-matched premium paint or a textured black finish.

Sport Chief RT's custom-inspired styling includes an all-new 2-Up High Bolster Seat, which is also fully compatible as an accessory upgrade across the Indian Chief line. With a sleek design and five inches of bolster, the 2-Up High Bolster Seat delivers an aggressive look while increasing cushion, maximizing comfort for riders and passengers. The bike's six-inch machined risers with moto-style handlebars and machined triples add premium style with sporty ergonomics straight from the factory. Forward controls keep the rider's legs in a more relaxed and comfortable position, while its Quarter Fairing and 6.5-inch windscreen provide wind protection with a clean, sporty look. Sport Chief RT features a 19-inch front, and a 16-inch rear contrast cut lightweight cast alloy wheels, wrapped in Metzeler® Cruisetec® tires.

Premium Components

The 2025 Sport Chief RT introduces an all-new PowerBand Audio Bluetooth® Speaker – standard on Sport Chief RT models and available as an accessory across the entire Indian Chief lineup.

The PowerBand Audio Bluetooth® Speaker secures between the Sport Chief RT's handlebar risers and Quarter Fairing, as two 2.5-inch mid-range speakers, one 4.5-inch subwoofer and two tweeters deliver 90 watts of crystal-clear audio at highway speeds. Featuring a five-band equalizer, accessible via the 4-Inch Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND, riders can personalize their listening experience by selecting the setting best suited for their favorite music genre.

Indian Motorcycle's 4-Inch Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND is integrated into the dash and can be accessed via handlebar controls or the display directly, with or without gloves. Riders can select music, control audio settings, access bike and ride information, and cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations. With connected services, riders can access turn-by-turn navigation with intuitive search, Bike Health, Bike Locator and more for free for one-year after which an annual fee applies. When pairing the RIDE COMMAND system with a wireless helmet communicator, riders can access their phone information and accept or reject calls directly through the bike's touchscreen display.

All the rider-centric features riders want, and need, are standard on the Sport Chief RT. Cruise control, keyless ignition, ABS, LED lighting, and a USB charging port provide a premium experience so the rider can focus on the road ahead.

Purpose-Built Performance

At the heart of the Sport Chief RT is Indian Motorcycle's Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine. With its air-cooled simplicity, the Sport Chief RT packs 120 ft-lbs of torque for raw passing power. Three ride modes (Sport, Standard, Tour) each provide unique throttle responses to fit riding conditions and match rider preferences.

In addition, KYB® inverted front forks offer superior handling and ride performance. Lighter than standard cartridge style forks, Sport Chief RT's KYB® inverted front forks provide responsive front-end handling – allowing riders to ride harder with less fatigue and more confidence. Adding comfort and aftermarket style are a pair of Performance Adjustable Piggyback Rear Shocks by FOX®. With easy-to-operate 23-click twist knobs, riders can adjust compression and rebound damping to suit their riding preferences – delivering a smoother, more comfortable ride. Offering confidence-inspiring stopping power and a more responsive feel are the Sport Chief RT's Dual Brembo® four-piston calipers with semi-floating 320mm rotors.

Accessories

New for 2025 is a High Mounted Tee Bar. Offering a custom edge, the High Mounted Tee Bar provides essential slow-speed tip-over protection while featuring iconic Indian Motorcycle branding on the end caps. The High Mounted Tee Bar seamlessly complements the premium look and feel of any 2022 and newer Indian Chief.

Indian Sport Chief RT riders looking to add personal style and change ergonomics can add 10-inch Moto Handlebar Risers, while low and tall Flared Wind Deflector options are available for the Sport Chief RT's Quarter Fairing. For added nighttime visibility, the Chief Pathfinder 5 3⁄4-inch Adaptive LED Headlight projects light a greater distance with a wider spread. Its patented, innovative technology monitors the bike's lean angle to optimize illumination of the road ahead.

Launching alongside the Sport Chief RT is the new Super Chief Dark Horse. Featuring blacked-out, fender-to-fender styling, with premium gloss paint, the Super Chief Dark Horse delivers even more attitude. Now available in two trim options, Limited and Dark Horse, each Super Chief is powered by the Thunderstroke 116 and comes standard with premium features, including the 4-Inch Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND, ride modes, cruise control, keyless ignition, and USB Charging capabilities.

In addition, all 2025 Sport Chief models are standard with forward controls, delivering relaxed and comfortable ergonomics. Riders preferring mid controls can exchange the forwards for Mid Foot Controls and still enjoy their preferred riding ergonomics.

Featuring four models, with varying style trim levels, the 2025 Indian Chief lineup will begin shipping to dealers in February.

Indian Chief



Indian Chief: Starting at $14,999, available in Black Metallic and Heavy Metal Indian Chief Dark Horse: Starting at $18,499, available in Black Smoke, Blue Dusk, and Sunset Red

Indian Chief Bobber



Indian Chief Bobber: Starting at $17,499, available inBlack Smoke and Nara Bronze Smoke Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse: Starting at $19,999, available in Black Smoke, Storm Gray, and Maroon Metallic

Indian Super Chief



Indian Super Chief Limited: Starting at $21,999, available in Black Metallic, Spirit Blue, and Sunset Red Metallic Indian Super Chief Dark Horse: Starting at $21,999, available in Black Smoke and Moss Green Smoke

Indian Sport Chief



Indian Sport Chief: Starting at $19,999, available in Black Smoke, Ghost White Metallic Smoke, Maroon Metallic, and Cascade Green Metallic Indian Sport Chief RT: Starting at $22,499, available in Black Smoke, Sunset Red Smoke, and Heavy Metal

Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle , or by following along on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube .

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth Sig, Inc.

Metzeler® and Cruisetec® are registered trademarks of Pirelli Tyre S.P.A.

Brembo® is a registered trademark of Freni Brembo S.p.A. Corp of Italy

FOX® is a registered trademark of Fox Factory Inc.

KYB® is a registered trademark of KYB Corporation

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE Indian Motorcycle