AL Amyloidosis Market Set For Strong Growth By 2034, Predicts Delveinsight

Some of the key facts of the AL Amyloidosis Market Report:

. The AL Amyloidosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. AL Amyloidosis is a rare and serious disease, with an estimated 8,600 incident cases in the 7MM countries (United States, EU5-Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom-and Japan) in 2021.

. The AL Amyloidosis market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 920 million in 2021.

. In January 2025, Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) announced that the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track Designation to [18F]florbetaben for the diagnosis of cardiac amyloid light-chain (AL) and amyloid transthyretin-related (ATTR) amyloidosis. Florbetaben had previously received orphan drug status in both the EU and the US for the management of AL amyloidosis.

. Emerging therapies for AL Amyloidosis include Daratumumab, Birtamimab, CAEL-101, Melflufen, Elotuzumab, and others.

. Leading companies in the AL Amyloidosis market include Janssen Pharmaceutical, Prothena, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Oncopeptides AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

. The AL Amyloidosis market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

AL Amyloidosis Overview

AL (light chain) amyloidosis is a rare and serious condition caused by the deposition of misfolded immunoglobulin light chains produced by abnormal plasma cells. These light chains form amyloid fibrils that accumulate in various organs, leading to organ dysfunction, with the heart, kidneys, nerves, and liver most commonly affected. Symptoms can include heart failure, kidney failure, peripheral neuropathy, and fatigue. Treatment focuses on addressing the underlying plasma cell disorder through chemotherapy, stem cell transplantation, or monoclonal antibodies to reduce amyloid production and prevent further organ damage.

AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The AL Amyloidosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. AL Amyloidosis Incident cases

. AL Amyloidosis Gender-Specific Cases

. AL Amyloidosis Age-specific Cases

AL Amyloidosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the AL Amyloidosis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the uptake of drugs in the AL Amyloidosis market, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the AL Amyloidosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

AL Amyloidosis Therapies and Key Companies

. Daratumumab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

. Birtamimab: Prothena

. CAEL-101: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

. Melflufen: Oncopeptides AB

. Elotuzumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

AL Amyloidosis Market Strengths

. Increasing recognition of AL Amyloidosis by healthcare professionals, along with advancements in diagnostic tools like [18F]florbetaben, is leading to more accurate and timely diagnoses, driving market growth.

. The development of novel therapies, such as Daratumumab and Birtamimab, provides new treatment options, improving outcomes for patients and fueling market expansion.

AL Amyloidosis Market Opportunities

. Despite recent progress, there is a significant unmet need for more effective and targeted treatments for AL Amyloidosis, creating opportunities for innovative therapies to enter the market.

. With increasing awareness and advancements in healthcare infrastructure, expanding treatment access in emerging markets presents a significant growth opportunity for AL Amyloidosis therapies.

Scope of the AL Amyloidosis Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key AL Amyloidosis Companies: Janssen Pharmaceutical, Prothena, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Oncopeptides AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

. Key AL Amyloidosis Therapies: Daratumumab, Birtamimab, CAEL-101, Melflufen, Elotuzumab, and others.

. AL Amyloidosis Therapeutic Assessment: AL Amyloidosis current marketed, and AL Amyloidosis emerging therapies

. AL Amyloidosis Market Dynamics: AL Amyloidosis market drivers and AL Amyloidosis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. AL Amyloidosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, AL Amyloidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

