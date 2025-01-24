Essence Unveils Kingdom Of Essentia: A New Era Of Immersive Experiences In The Roblox Metaverse

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The metaverse continues to redefine how brands connect with their audience, with Roblox at the forefront of the gaming world. Having embraced this concept just last year, essence has expanded its footprint with the launch of Kingdom of Essentia: Guardians of the Lash Princess. Leveraging 88 million daily active users, essence once again disrupts the cosmetic with innovative, immersive experiences fostering a sense of community among Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Introducing Kingdom of Essentia

At the heart of this experience lies the Kingdom of Essentia – a vivid, seasonal universe designed to celebrate diversity, creativity, and teamwork. Players are invited to explore visually stunning islands, each inspired by a different season, and embark on exciting missions to defeat the Evil Gray, a force representing negativity, intolerance, and bullying. The Evil Gray can only be overcome through collaboration and spreading positivity. The first island, Frosty Falls, immerses players in a magical winter landscape, where engaging mini-games like Color Splash and Frosty Hover Rush allow players to collect essence coins and restore vibrancy to Essentia. Tycoon game mechanics add nostalgia and long-term engagement.

The fan-favorite Lash Princess, returns to guide players through this expanded universe, symbolizing empowerment and creativity. essence's Roblox experience is built on a player-first approach, offering rewards for active participation and in-game currency to unlock upgrades and customize avatars, reflecting the brand's commitment to inclusivity, equality, and community engagement.

Milestones Worth Celebrating

Since its debut on November 28th, Kingdom of Essentia has surpassed 3 million lifetime visits in just 50 days , marking a significant achievement for cosnova. To put this into perspective:



Nivea's Roblox experience achieved 1.6M visits over 10 months.

Hugo Boss' Hugo Planet reached 2.1M visits in the same timeframe. e.l.f. UP achieved 18M visits over 13 months, showcasing the potential for sustained engagement.

As of now, it has had around 483,549 monthly active users with an average session time of 11 minutes, at an approval rate of 96%. Over 46,000 members have joined the Roblox group from all around the world, including top-featured countries like U.S, Germany and Brazil. With continued updates, essence is well-positioned to reach even greater milestones, attracting new players while retaining current ones, fueled by collaborations, creator-driven content, and innovative features.

With Kingdom of Essentia: Guardians of the Lash Princess, essence continues to push the boundaries of creativity, offering a unique blend of entertainment, empowerment, and social relevance in the ever-expanding metaverse.