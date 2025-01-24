Habitual Offenders Involved In Drug Trade Won't Be Spared: IGP Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi on Friday said that the fight against drug menace would be taken to its logical conclusion and habitual offenders involved in the drug trade won't be spared.
Replying to a query of a reporter about“big fishes” involved in drug trade remaining untouched, IGP Birdi said,“All habitual offenders are under scanner and no one will be spared.”
The IGP attended the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day celebrations here.“All the security arrangements have been put in place and people should come in large numbers to witness this event as the Republic Day is the people's event,” the IGP said, as per news agency KNO.
Replying to a query about the involvement of the surrendered militants in some activities, the IGP said,“Police have its own Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of maintaining surveillance over bad character elements and the vigil is maintained accordingly.”
