Russia Denies Responsibility For AZAL Plane Crash Amid Smear Campaign Against Azerbaijan

By Fateh Karimzade | AzerNEWS
The freshest details regarding the crash of an Embraer 190
aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan's AZAL company near the city of
Aktau, Kazakhstan, have been revealed. Thus, sources say that the
aircraft was shot down by a Pantsir S-1 air defence system
transferred to Russia from Syria, and electronic warfare (EW)
tactics allegedly disrupted the plane's control system,
contributing to the tragedy. Investigations now confirm once again
that the Russian missile deliberately shot down the plane and the
details state that, although Russia is directly responsible for the
downing of the aircraft, it does not want to take
responsibility.
On the contrary, in response to Azerbaijan's justified demands
regarding the shooting down of the AZAL plane, the Russian media
were given a“dog command” by the Presidential Administration of
the Russian Federation.
It is known that a smear campaign against Azerbaijan has begun
with the cheap and primitive methods of Russian propaganda, during
which the Russian side, through channels under its control, draws a
parallel between the shooting down of a Russian helicopter in
November 2020 and the shooting down of a passenger plane belonging
to AZAL. However, during the accidental downing of a Russian
helicopter in 2020 and the deaths of Russian peacekeepers in
Garabagh, Azerbaijan publicly apologized and addressed the
consequences, for which Azerbaijan, in fact, was not supposed to do
so.
Russia, which wants to compare these events, forgets that at
that time Azerbaijan could have also addressed a number of
questions to Russia:
The Trilateral Statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia
and Armenia was signed on the night of November 9-10, 2020. A
Russian helicopter was shot down on November 9 at 18:30 in the
Nakhchivan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The question
is: what was that helicopter doing in that area?
How can the Russian side explain the fact that a Russian
military helicopter flew very close to the Armenian-Azerbaijani
state border, that the flight was carried out in the dark, at low
altitude, in a zone outside the radar surveillance of the air
defense system, and that it was accompanying an Armenian military
column when Russian peacekeepers had not yet been deployed in
Garabagh and active military fighting was ongoing?
Does Russia hold a grudge against
Azerbaijan?
But even though the unidentified helicopter approaching the
border before the end of hostilities was a legitimate target,
Azerbaijan did not play a game of words to avoid confrontation. As
a sign of respect for the principles of neighborliness, President
Ilham Aliyev called his Russian counterpart and apologized, the
helicopter was fully reimbursed, and the families of the fallen
servicemen were compensated.
The next part of the campaign launched against Azerbaijan is
related to the death of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh during the
2023 anti-terrorist operation. Recently, the Russian side has again
brought up this topic, with various Russian and Armenian channels
broadcasting photos from the scene of the incident, and accusations
being made against the Azerbaijani side.
Unfortunately, the Russian side once again forgot that when the
anti-terrorist operation was launched, the Azerbaijan Army had
warned the peacekeepers in advance and instructed them not to be
seen, not to leave their hiding places, and to sit quietly in the
barracks during the operation. However, for an unknown reason,
several servicemen drove into the combat zone in their own
vehicles, and the Azerbaijani servicemen, mistaking them for
Armenian servicemen, destroyed them together with their
vehicles.
Although Russia was the victim of its own blunder, Azerbaijan
once again did not allow confrontation, an apology was issued at
the presidential level, a criminal case was opened, and the
incident was properly analyzed.
Mutual respect can help prevent toxic work
Now Azerbaijan expects the same approach and the same courage
from Russia. Instead, a smear campaign has been launched against
the country for its just demand.
Azerbaijan expects its conditions to be fulfilled - confession,
apology, compensation, and punishment of the guilty. If Russia
continues its unfriendly steps, then Moscow should forget about any
friendly atmosphere in mutual relations. As the saying goes,
Give Respect, Take Respect.
Russia has obviously lost almost all friends and partners
leaving itself destitute, and in such a situation, it is on the
verge of losing a friendly neighbour like Azerbaijan. We would
advise the Russian media and those who instruct them from the
Kremlin not to further degrade the Kremlin's already worsened image
among the public.
