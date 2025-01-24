Hope After 50 Days Of Fear In Rajouri: Patients Show Signs Of Recovery

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Senior officials carry out an inspection at Badhaal village in Rajouri district. File photo

Jammu: After nearly 50 days of uncertainty and fear, positive news is emerging from the Badhaal area of Rajouri district as patients admitted to various hospitals are showing signs of recovery.

According to officials, 14 patients from the affected village are under medical care in different hospitals, and all are reported to be recovering. Meanwhile, other residents of the village remain under strict observation as authorities continue efforts to address the mysterious health crisis.

Principal of GMC Rajouri, Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia said that 11 patients from Badhaal are currently admitted to the hospital, 10 of whom belong to three already-affected families. Among these, two patients are in the ICU, while the remaining nine are under close observation.“The good news is that all of them are recovering,” Dr Bhatia said.

“This is a fight against an invisible enemy, and we are implementing various measures to manage the situation. People should not panic,” he added.

Dr Bhatia said recent adjustments to the patients' medications have shown positive results, and all patients are now stable. He urged the residents of Rajouri to visit the people of Badhaal, who remain under surveillance, and to boost their morale.

“These residents have been living in forests and are used to moving freely day and night. The restrictions on their movement could affect their mental well-being. It is our duty to support them emotionally,” he said.“Be assured, this is not a virus or influenza-you can interact with them safely.”

Principal of GMC Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta said three siblings admitted to the hospital are showing improvement, including one patient who had been on a ventilator but has now been extubated and is stable.

Dr Gupta confirmed that a patient sent to PGI Chandigarh is also recovering, and senior doctors there are collaborating with their counterparts in Jammu to monitor the situation.

“We are 100% certain this is not caused by any virus or influenza,” he said.“Whether toxins or poison are involved is a matter of investigation and time. National agencies are involved in this case, and reaching a conclusion requires patience.”

Dr Gupta called for upgrading diagnostic infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.“Facilities like metagenomics, RT-PCR, next-generation sequencing, and other modern diagnostic tools are essential,” he said, adding that these are being established at GMC Jammu to facilitate better patient care.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have formed an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mysterious illness. Investigations at multiple levels are ongoing, with all departments on high alert and working around the clock to handle the situation.

Authorities have also implemented measures to“break the food chain” in the affected village by providing residents with monitored food and water supplies.

While the cause of the mysterious illness remains unknown, the recovery of patients offers hope for the people of Badhaal. Authorities, along with national health agencies, are working tirelessly to identify the root cause and prevent further incidents. (KNO)