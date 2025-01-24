Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Fadhel Khaled Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Friday mourned the passing away of Fadhel Khaled Al-Salman at the age of 75. The funeral service is to take place at 3.30 pm local time tomorrow (Saturday). (end) mt

