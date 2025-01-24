Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Fadhel Khaled Al-Sabah
Date
1/24/2025 5:05:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Friday mourned the passing away of sheikh Fadhel Khaled Al-Salman Al-Sabah at the age of 75.
The funeral service is to take place at 3.30 pm local time tomorrow (Saturday). (end)
mt
MENAFN24012025000071011013ID1109125495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.