Delhi Polls: CM Atishi Asks EC To Restore Punjab Police Protection For Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Delhi Chief Atishi, in a letter to the Election Commission on Friday, accused a conspiracy to physically harm AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. She criticized Delhi for lapses in security and called for the reinstatement of his Punjab Police protection.

Addressing a press conference, CM Atishi alleged lapses by Delhi Police in protecting Kejriwal, who has a Z-plus security cover, and blamed BJP workers for attacking the former CM and his vehicle during campaigning on several occasions since October.

“Delhi residents love Kejriwal and they will not pardon the BJP for these acts. Every attack on Kejriwal adds to the love of the public for him,” she said, seeking restoration of Punjab Police security for Kejriwal.

She said BJP workers and the Delhi Police are working together to cause harm to Kejriwal.“Not a single person has been arrested for attacks on Kejriwal. No action has been taken against any Delhi Police personnel,” she said, seeking an audit of Kejriwal's security arrangement and threat to him.

Atishi mentioned several instances of attacks and breach of security of Kejriwal including October 24 in Vikaspuri, November 30 in Malviya Nagar, January 18 in New Delhi constituency, and in Hari Nagar on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said police from his state provided security to Kejriwal as there was credible input of threat to Kejriwal's life in Punjab and Delhi.

“A Z-plus security protectee needs to be provided security wherever he goes in the country,” he said.

CM Mann said that the AAP has no faith in Delhi Police and their personnel are helping the BJP candidates.

Mann said we have approached the ECI seeking“free and fair” ground for contesting the election.“We have said that we are not satisfied with the security being provided to Kejriwal. Since the security set up in Delhi is stretched for protecting the city ahead of R-Day, we want permission to provide our security,” he said.

The Punjab Chief Minister also dismissed allegations of rival parties in Delhi that vehicles from his state were being used in the AAP campaign in the city.“They are losing the elections and their hatred for Punjabis is visible in such remarks. Are all vehicles in Delhi with number plates of other states carrying goons?” he asked.

Earlier, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that following instructions from the EC and the Delhi Police, they have withdrawn components of the Punjab Police deployed for the security of the former Chief Minister.

"From time to time, we get reports of threats to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal and we share them with agencies concerned. Following the directions of the Delhi police and the Election Commission today, we withdrew the component of the Punjab police in the security of Kejriwal ji," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav told the media in Patiala.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.