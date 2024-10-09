(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The all®

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud sponsor of Eczema Awareness Month, all® free clear is joining forces with world-class gymnast

Suni Lee- who has spoken about her own skin sensitivities-and the National Eczema Association (NEA), to empower others living with sensitive skin to be comfortable in their own bodies and better understand the condition.

The all® free clear Brand Becomes a Laundry Sponsor of Eczema Awareness Month and Teams Up with Elite Gymnast Suni Lee to Empower Those with Sensitive Skin

The No. 1 Detergent Brand Recommended by Dermatologists for Sensitive Skin is Flipping the Script on Eczema by Sharing Tips on Being Comfortable in Your Own Skin

all® free clear-which is free of dyes and perfumes- is the no. 1 detergent brand recommended by dermatologists for sensitive skin and was awarded the Seal of AcceptanceTM from the NEA, positioning it as a gold standard in laundry care for the eczema community. By sharing her own journey with sensitive skin, Suni hopes to spread the message that skin care can start in the laundry room. And whether you're wearing a leotard at the gym or loungewear at home, choosing the right detergent matters.

"Growing up in the gymnastics spotlight while dealing with sensitive skin made it tough to feel totally confident," said Suni. "In sharing my experience, I want to make people feel less isolated and encourage them to find their inner power – which starts with self-compassion, self-care and, yes, even laundry care! As a user of all® free clear laundry detergent, teaming up with the brand to inspire skin confidence is a full circle moment for me, and I look forward to bringing these conversations center stage."

As a passionate supporter of those with skin sensitivities, like eczema, all® free clear is pleased to announce a $10,000 donation to the National Eczema Association to continue its efforts to educate and support those managing the condition. Additionally, consumers can visit all-laundry to read Suni's tips for living confidently in her skin.

As a science-forward brand, all® free clear features a hypoallergenic formula that provides an effective clean that is gentle on skin – making it a trusted brand for consumers and dermatologists alike, including the all® free clear Chief Dermatology Advisor , Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky:

"As a physician who frequently sees patients with eczema, I applaud this partnership with Suni for putting the spotlight on a condition that is often misunderstood," said Dr. Zubritsky. "While everyone's journey is different, the importance of avoiding products – including laundry detergents – that contain strong fragrances and dyes remains the same. That's why I use all® free clear for my own family and recommend it to my patients."

all® free clear was formulated with a skin-first mindset. Its range of sensitive skin products include liquid laundry detergent, single dose MIGHTY PACS®, liquid fabric softener and dryer sheets. The full all® free clear laundry product portfolio can be found online at all-laundry and in-store at retailers nationwide.

About all®

Sold in the United States, the all® free clear laundry brand has been a leading sensitive skin laundry partner for generations. Its portfolio of laundry care products includes concentrated liquid and single dose pac detergents, as well as liquid and sheet fabric softeners. all® free clear detergent is the #1 recommended laundry detergent brand by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians for sensitive skin. Learn more at

or follow all® on Instagram @ all_laundry

and Facebook @ allLaundry.

About the National Eczema Association

For more information on the National Eczema Association visit, NationalEczema

and for more information on Eczema Awareness Month, visit EczemaMonth .

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit ,

and on X @Henkel_NA.

