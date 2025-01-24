Hanuman Beniwal Predicts 60 Seats For AAP In Delhi Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Predicting a landslide win with at least 60 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party President Hanuman Beniwal on Friday urged Jat voters to back Arvind Kejriwal.

The Jat leader from Rajasthan said the RLP decided to back the AAP as Kejriwal's party is fighting the Centre to get reservation for Jats in the city.“The AAP is going to win as many as 60 votes in Delhi as all the poor are going to vote for it," he said, adding that the people are frustrated with both BJP and the and want a third alternative to these two parties.

"A victory for the AAP in Delhi will send a strong message against attempts being made in the country to trample democracy,” Beniwal told IANS.

Beniwal said he met the former Delhi chief minister after the AAP leader sought support from his party to counter the BJP in the February 5 Delhi elections.

Beniwal also hit out at the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment.

"The BJP has ignored Jats in Haryana and Rajasthan and demoralised Jat farmers and jawans against joining the military through the Agniveer scheme,” he said.

The MP from Rajasthan's Nagaur said the AAP is a natural ally as its policy is aimed at the welfare of the poor and challenging the high-handedness of the Central government.

He alleged there is a grave threat to democracy in the country as Opposition leaders are being harassed through ED raids.

Beniwal, who exited the NDA in 2020, said he and hundreds of his supporters will campaign in Delhi in the coming days.

The MP from Rajasthan also accused the BJP and the Congress of making a secret pact in Delhi to beat the AAP. The two parties also made a pact in Rajasthan.

Claiming that the Congress wants to finish AAP in Delhi, Beniwal said: "The Congress is not going to win even a single seat in Delhi."

The Jat leader also accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of destroying the INDIA bloc.

"Today there is nothing called INDIA bloc. We demand that Rahul Gandhi should be removed from the alliance,” he said.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8. In the outgoing Assembly, the AAP has 62 seats and the BJP has eight.