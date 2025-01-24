Klopp 'Needs Time' To Make Impact As Red Bull Boss, Says Alonso
1/24/2025 8:02:58 AM
AFP
Berlin: Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso on Friday backed Jurgen Klopp to make an impact in his new job at Red Bull, but said the former Liverpool manager "needs time".
Klopp took over as Red Bull's global head of soccer in January, overseeing a stable of clubs including RB Leipzig, who host Alonso's Leverkusen on Saturday.
Klopp won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund and lifted the Champions League and Premier League trophies with Liverpool.
The 57-year-old has already been seen watching Leipzig and French second-tier club Paris FC from the stands.
"In the future, yes," Alonso said of Klopp's influence.
"I think that he's only been in the job for around a month. His influence, his personality, his charisma are huge in the football world.
"But everyone needs a bit of time."
Leipzig beat Leverkusen 3-2 in August, making them the only team to beat Alonso's defending champions in the league since May 2023, a run of 52 games.
Alonso's side are four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, who play at Freiburg on Saturday.
The Spaniard confirmed Nigeria striker Victor Boniface was in the squad and could play for the first time since picking up an injury in November.
"Yes -- we'll see," Alonso said when asked if Boniface could play a half on Saturday.
