Delhi Metro To Begin Services At 3:00 AM On Republic Day

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) In a move to facilitate early access for Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Metro will kickstart its services at 3:00 a.m. on January 26. This will help people smoothly to Kartavya Path to witness the grand Republic Day ceremony.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of DMRC, shared the information, saying, "To ensure a seamless journey, trains will run at intervals of 30 minutes until 6:00 a.m., after which the regular timetable will be in place for the day."

Passengers have been encouraged to plan their trips early and take advantage of the early Metro services to avoid last-minute rushes and delays.

As India celebrates the 76th Republic Day, this national occasion not only marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 but also pays tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

The theme for this year's R-Day celebration, 'Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas' (Golden India – Heritage and Development), highlights the country's rich cultural heritage and its ongoing journey of progress.

Notably, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia.

Republic Day is a celebration of India's democracy, unity in diversity, and the enduring spirit of Independence, as well as a tribute to the sacrifices made for the country's freedom and republic status.

Republic Day holds deep significance on multiple fronts. Primarily, it underscores India's dedication to constitutional values, reflecting the nation's commitment to democratic ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It also serves as a celebration of India's rich cultural heritage, with cultural performances and tableaux showcasing the country's diverse traditions.

Another key aspect of the national holiday is its focus on promoting national unity. The celebrations highlight the strength found in India's diversity, emphasising how the nation thrives by embracing differences. Republic Day also honours the courage and sacrifices of the leaders and freedom fighters who played a pivotal role in securing India's Independence and establishing the republic.