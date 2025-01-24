Godrej Consumer Logs 14 Pc Profit Drop In Q3, Declares Interim Dividend

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Friday reported a net of Rs 498.31 crore for the October-December period (Q3) of FY25, a 14 per cent decline compared to Rs 581.06 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations grew by nearly 3 per cent, reaching Rs 3,768.43 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 3,659.64 crore in Q3 FY24.

Its total income also increased by over 3 per cent to Rs 3,851.53 crore, compared to Rs 3,729.72 crore in the year-ago period, according to its filing.

Despite the growth in revenue, GCPL's profitability was impacted as its EBITDA margin fell by 290 basis points to nearly 20 per cent.

Alongside its Q3 results, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is February 3, 2025, and the dividend will be paid on or before February 23, 2025.

“The demand conditions in India have experienced temporary headwinds over the past few months, led by a slowdown in urban consumption,” said Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO.

He added that the surge in palm oil prices by more than 40 per cent, along with weak seasonality in household insectides' has led to a flat underlying volume growth and mid-single digit underlying sales growth for the standalone business.

“Our categories of air fresheners and laundry liquids, etc have continued to deliver strong double-digit underlying volume growth,” Sitapati said.

Meanwhile, Godrej Consumer Products saw a 6 per cent year-on-year growth in its organic sales. Breaking it down by segments, the standalone business reported a 4 per cent increase in sales, although volumes remained flat compared to last year.

The share of Godrej Consumer Products closed at Rs 1,128.60 on the BSE on Friday, down 1.4 per cent. Currently, the stock is trading about 27 per cent below their 52-week high of Rs 1,541.3.