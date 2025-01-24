Azerbaijan Discusses Energy Cooperation With Totalenergies At Davos Forum
Azerbaijan has discussed the prospects for cooperation in the
energy sector with the French company TotalEnergies,
Azernews reports that this was shared by Economy
Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.
He said that at the Davos Economic Forum, he and SOCAR President
Rovshan Najaf met with TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne.
"We exchanged views on green energy, decarbonization, the
application of innovative technologies, energy storage systems,
implemented projects, and prospects for cooperation," the post
said.
It is significant to note that TotalEnergies has been present in
Azerbaijan since 1996, where it owns a 35% stake in the Absheron
gas and condensate field and holds a 5% stake in the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. The Absheron gas and condensate
field is located in the Caspian Sea 100 km southeast of the coast.
It is operated by JOCAP (Joint Operating Company of Absheron
Petroleum).
As regards the Davos 2025, Azerbaijan participated in the World
Economic Forum this year. Having been invited to the event by the
Chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab, President Ilham Aliyev of
Azerbaijan had meetings with representatives of major global
companies such as Carlsberg Group, DP World, and Goldman Sachs. The
Davos meeting once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan is one of the
most reliable investment destinations. As is known, each of the
abovementioned companies holds a significant position in the global
economy, and in such an environment, the recognition of Azerbaijan
as an important partner in the field of economy opens up wide
opportunities for future relations.
Besides, climate challenges were a primary focus at this year's
World Economic Forum, especially in light of recent extreme weather
incidents. Given that Azerbaijan recently hosted an international
climate conference - COP29, it is clear that the country's role in
climate action is also significant. The talks, in which Azerbaijan
participated, also discussed the financing of green energy and
green technology.
