Tony J. Selimi's The Unfakeable Code® Named Finalist in Prestigious Chanticleer International book Awards

- Dr. John Demartini, Human Behavioural SpecialistLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed author, TEDx speaker, and transformational coach to C-Level executives, high achievers, leaders, businesses from all market sectors, and A-List celebrities, Tony J. Selimi , is thrilled to announce that his groundbreaking book, The Unfakeable Code: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms, has moved forward from the 2024 Hearten Non-Fiction SEMI-FINALISTS to the 2024 Hearten Book Awards FINALISTS LIST for Uplifting and Inspiring Non-Fiction, a division of the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs).This recognition, celebrated in the literary world, honours books that inspire, transform, and uplift readers globally. The Unfakeable Codenow stands among works that captivate the attention of literary agents, publishers, librarians, and film producers.To view the complete list of finalists, visit the 2024 Hearten Book Awards Finalists.The First-Place and Grand-Prize winners will be announced on April 5, 2025, at the Chanticleer Authors Conference banquet. Critically acclaimed author Tony J. Selimi shared about this milestone, "This recognition reflects the dedication and enthusiasm behind this book, and I am immensely grateful for this honour."What Makes The Unfakeable Codea must-read book on authentic living, leading, and loving?The Unfakeable Code, winner of the Quilly Award from the National Academy of Best Selling Authors, Book Excellence Award, and NYC Big Book Golden Award, delves into the disempowering "masks" people wear in their personal and professional lives, offering tools to:1️⃣ Reclaim Authenticity: Transform mental and emotional obstacles into empowering choices that align with your true self.2️⃣ Achieve Mental and Emotional Control: This book, which has been recognized with multiple global awards, is a blueprint for authentic living, personal growth, and professional success.3️⃣ Accessible Formats: Available in print, Kindle, and audiobook, it caters to readers of all preferences.Tony J. Selimi's profound insights blend cutting-edge research with timeless wisdom, guiding readers to lead authentically, heal emotionally, and achieve transformative success.About the Hearten Awards RecognitionThe Hearten Awards honour works that uplift and inspire, making The Unfakeable Codea beacon of authenticity and empowerment. This recognition underscores the book's ability to resonate with readers and leaders seeking to overcome life's challenges and live purposefully.About Tony J. SelimiTony J. Selimi, known as "The See-Through Coach," is a globally recognized transformational coach, award-winning author, and TEDx speaker. His work, including bestsellers like A Path to Wisdom and #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age, has reached millions worldwide, empowering individuals and organizations to overcome limitations and achieve authentic success.Join the CelebrationReaders, publishers, and event organizers are invited to celebrate this achievement. Share The Unfakeable Codewith your networks, join Tony's transformational events, and stay tuned for the Chanticleer Authors Conference in April.For media inquiries, interviews, or event bookings, contact:Alma – Personal Assistant to Tony J. Selimi📧 Email: ...🌐 Website: TonySelimi

