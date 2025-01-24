FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SOCIAL DRAMA FEATURE“GLOBAL HARMONY”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has just released the social drama movie GLOBAL HARMONY, now available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on January 24, 2025

Social Drama Starring Morgan David Jones and Rasha Bilal Now Available on Global VOD Platforms Starting January 24, 2025

- Filmmaker Fabio Massa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released – from Glenn Kendrick Ackermann's V International Media – the social drama movie GLOBAL HARMONY. GLOBAL HARMONY has received accolades and awards from numerous international film festivals, including 'Best Feature Film' at the 19th annual Los Angeles-Italia Film Festival, 'Best Social Message' at the 30th Annual Listapad International Film Festival in Minsk, Belarus, and 'Best Feature Film' at the 24th Annual Santa Fe Film Festival. GLOBAL HARMONY is now available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on January 24, 2025.

GLOBAL HARMONY tells the story of Richard Foster, a wealthy, award-winning journalist, who leaves behind his family's business empire to create the Global Harmony Foundation, putting his inherited wealth into a new life's mission: to promote equality, justice, and global unification. Richard, his wife, and the daughter they adopted after Richard found her mother in a difficult circumstance, move to the small Italian island of Lampedusa, historically known for receiving refugee children from poor nations. However, as Richard and his team prepare for a massive global conference, a crime ring is planning to thwart their plans. A social drama filled with suspense, heart, and a genuine social message, GLOBAL HARMONY moves audiences and makes them think.

Directed by Fabio Massa and written by Fabio Massa and Diego Olivares, GLOBAL HARMONY was produced by Matthew Stegemiller, Fabio Massa, and Rocco Buongiorno. GLOBAL HARMONY features an ensemble cast including Morgan David Jones (MOLLY'S GAME), Rasha Bilal (HARD BROKEN), Maria Garza Cucinotta (IL POSTINO/THE POSTMAN), Tomas Arana (GLADIATOR, THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER, THE BODYGUARD, THE BOURNE SUPREMACY), Randall Paul (EYES WIDE SHUT), Fabio Massa (MAI PER SEMPRE), Denny Mendez (TRADING PAINT), and Enrico Lo Verso (HANNIBAL).

“Making GLOBAL HARMONY, with its timely message that highlights our need for substantially increased global cooperation, at this time in history when humanity is faced with numerous existential crises and increased global division, was an experience I will carry with me for the rest of my life," said filmmaker Fabio Massa. "Having the opportunity to work with a talented cast of actors from many nationalities and cultures provided the creative inspiration I needed to make our vision for GLOBAL HARMONY a reality. And to be able to put a spotlight on the issue of illegal child trafficking, while filming in such a relevant and historically important Southern Italian Mediterranean Island called Lampedusa, was a dream come true. Our Executive Producer, Matthew Stegemiller and I are very proud of our collaboration with Freestyle Digital Media, who will be releasing GLOBAL HARMONY, and its very timely social message, to viewers worldwide on January 24, 2025.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire worldwide VOD rights to GLOBAL HARMONY with Glenn Kendrick Ackermann -- who represented worldwide rights through his company V International Media -- on behalf of the filmmakers at the Marché du Film at Cannes 2024.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

