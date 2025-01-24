Performance Brokerage Services Advises Van Horn Automotive Group On The Sale Of Van Horn Ford And Van Horn Chevrolet In Newhall, Iowa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In 2002, Van Horn Automotive Group expanded beyond Sheboygan County with its first dealership in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. The group continued to grow throughout Wisconsin, and in 2017, it expanded outside the state for the first time with the of Van Horn Chevrolet and Van Horn Ford in Newhall, Iowa.

A key moment in the group's history came in 2016 when Van Horn Automotive Group transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), becoming the only employee-owned automotive group in Wisconsin. This transition gave employees a majority stake in the company, fostering a strong culture of ownership.

In 2020, Jeff Niesen, the grandson of founder Joe Van Horn, was named President of Van Horn Automotive Group. Under Jeff's leadership, the company has expanded its footprint to include 17 dealerships and employ over 750 people.

After the sale, Jeff shared, "Mark Shackelford, Sr. and Mark Shackelford, Jr. had reached out to me during their trip to Iowa about the possibility of selling our Newhall stores. With these stores being outside of the rest of our platform, I told them we would entertain an offer, which would allow us to reinvest and fuel our continued growth in Wisconsin. 'The Marks' then went to work and brought us an offer. Although we faced some challenges, they were there for us with countless phone calls, meetings, and constant communication. Thank you to Mark, Sr. and Mark, Jr. for helping make this happen, and we wish Sky Auto Mall the best of luck in their continued growth."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Mark Shackelford, Sr., Partner, and Mark Shackelford, Jr., Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. stated, "We want to thank Jeff Niesen and Van Horn Automotive Group for allowing us to represent them in divesting of their only stores in Iowa. We wish them the best of luck as they continue to expand their platform in Wisconsin. We're also excited to help Alex Tovstanovsky and his family expand in Iowa by adding two more franchises and their first Chevrolet store. We wish all of you much success!"

Yelena Tovstanovsky and her son, Alex Tovstanovsky, are part of a family that has built a successful business through hard work and determination. The Tovstanovsky family came to the United States as first-generation immigrants, escaping communist oppression with the goal of creating a better life. They arrived with nothing but a strong desire to succeed and worked their way up from humble beginnings. In July of 2021, the family purchased Sky Auto Mall in Center Point, Iowa, representing Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

Alex Tovstanovsky shared, "Mark and his father represented the seller in my transaction, while I was the buyer. Throughout the process, they demonstrated exceptional professionalism, integrity, and expertise that earned my trust. When serious issues arose, they approached them with a commitment to finding win-win solutions for both parties. Unlike other brokerages that stick to 'banker's hours,' Mark, Sr. and Mark, Jr. operated on 'car dealership hours,' making themselves available beyond the typical 9-5 schedule, including nights, weekends, and holidays. They were always just a phone call or text away, addressing last-minute issues with a proactive and solutions-driven approach. Working with the Shackelford team was a true pleasure, and I wouldn't hesitate to partner with them again for any future transactions."

Van Horn Ford and Van Horn Chevrolet will be renamed Sky Ford and Sky Chevrolet. The dealerships will remain at their current location at 7300 28th Avenue in Newhall, Iowa.

