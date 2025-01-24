Drone Spotted Along Loc In J & K's Poonch
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A drone was spotted flying at a high altitude along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, a day after army troops shot down a Pakistani drone, sources said.
Locals spotted the drone that was flying along the Pakistani side of the LoC in Poonch's Kasba Kirni area while troops monitored its movements, they added.
This marks the second such incident within a week.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Army troops had opened fire to bring down a Pakistani drone that crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into the Indian side in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.
