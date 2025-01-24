Drone Spotted Along Loc In J & K's Poonch

Locals spotted the drone that was flying along the Pakistani side of the LoC in Poonch's Kasba Kirni area while troops monitored its movements, they added.

This marks the second such incident within a week.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Army troops had opened fire to bring down a Pakistani drone that crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into the Indian side in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

