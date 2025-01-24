Moderate Daytime Weather, Cold Night Expected - Meteorology Department

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hazy at places at first, and moderate in temperature daytime with some clouds at times, and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly - northwesterly at a speed of 04 - 14 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times at places.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly - northwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

