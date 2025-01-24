In Black Sea, 2 Russian“Kalibr” Carriers With Total Volley Of Up To 4 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are 2 enemy missile launchers on combat duty in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, while there are no Russian warships in the Sea of Azov.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on January 24, 2025 on .

“There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

Russian Army loses another 1,750 soldiers in Ukraine over last day

In addition, it is reported that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: 3 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 3 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which 2 moved from the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian spy ship was spotted in British territorial waters earlier this week

The photo is illustrative