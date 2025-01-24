In Black Sea, 2 Russian“Kalibr” Carriers With Total Volley Of Up To 4 Missiles
Date
1/24/2025 1:10:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are 2 enemy missile launchers on combat duty in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, while there are no Russian warships in the Sea of Azov.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on January 24, 2025 on facebook .
“There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.
Read also:
Russian Army loses another 1,750 soldiers in Ukraine over last day
In addition, it is reported that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: 3 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 3 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which 2 moved from the Bosphorus.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian spy ship was spotted in British territorial waters earlier this week
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN24012025000193011044ID1109124810
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.