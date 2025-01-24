Eloq Communications Partners With Enterprise Digital Transformation Vietnam Summit 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM – EloQ Communications, a leading Public Relations (PR) and Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, is proud to announce its role as the official partner for the Enterprise Digital Transformation Vietnam Summit 2025.



Scheduled for March 6, 2025, at the Hotel Nikko Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, the summit is Vietnam's flagship event on digital transformation. It aims to gather over 260 senior-level experts, decision-makers, and project owners from various sectors, including banking, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and more. Attendees will engage in insightful discussions, discover innovative strategies, and network with Vietnam's brightest minds in digital transformation, innovation, and enterprise management.



As the official media partner, EloQ Communications will leverage its expertise to enhance the summit's visibility and outreach. With a proven track record in PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning, EloQ is well-equipped to support the summit's objectives.



Dr. Clara Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are happy to collaborate with the Enterprise Digital Transformation Vietnam Summit 2025. This partnership aligns with our commitment to promoting digital innovation and supporting Vietnam's rapid advancement in the digital economy. We look forward to contributing to the success of this significant event."



Professionals and organizations interested in participating in the Enterprise Digital Transformation Vietnam Summit 2025 are encouraged to register and secure their spots. This is a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights into digital transformation trends, and explore collaborative opportunities.



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, offering a range of services including public relations, social marketing, digital marketing, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and excellence, EloQ Communications is committed to delivering impactful solutions to clients in Vietnam and beyond.

