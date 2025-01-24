QF Event Highlights Importance Of Arabic Language In Preserving Cultural Identity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Foundation marked the International Day of Education yesterday with an emphasis on the importance of Arabic language in preserving cultural and social identity.

The event under the theme 'Education is Everyone's Responsibility' opened in the presence of H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation at the Qatar National Center.

The opening session, 'Protecting the Arabic Language is a Social Responsibility' was also attended by of Environment and Climate Change, H E Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie; Minister of Social Development and Family, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi; President of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) of Jordan, H R H Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan; Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani; and President of the Hariri Foundation, H E Bahia Hariri along with other dignitaries and officials.

The event featured panel discussions and witnessed the launch of 'Rasekh' initiative and 'Let's Speak Arabic' campaign to promote Arabic language, mainly among school students.

H H Sheikha Moza in her remarks said,“It is important for us, as Arab nations, to take a unified stand in implementing bilingualism in our international schools. This measure is essential to protecting the Arabic language, especially in international schools across Arab countries.”



H R H Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan and H E Bahia Hariri during discussion highlighted key topics, including the importance of families in promoting the Arabic language, fostering a love for it among younger generations, and making it central to their cultural identity. They also addressed the role of international schools in maintaining Arabic as a core language of instruction and the broader societal efforts to elevate the language's status.

A panel discussion featured experts including Hadeel Al Abbasi, education, leadership, and Arabic language lecturer; Dr. Laila Familiar, a lecturer in the Arabic language for non-native speakers; Amal Farah, a children's writer and educational expert; and Sheikha Noof Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives at QF's Pre-University Education.

Sheikha Nouf Al Thani announced the launch of a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Qatar Foundation for the“Rasekh” initiative. She explained that the initiative aims to support the teaching of Arabic within international curricula. The partnership will focus on developing innovative tools and educational programs designed to serve as primary resources for both international and local educators. These resources will provide advanced solutions to help align international curricula with local context.

“This is a step to promote Arabic not only as a means of communication but also as a bridge to science and knowledge, reflecting its civilisational and humanistic contributions,” she said.

“Our goal is to achieve an ideal balance between global and local perspectives, enriching students' experiences and strengthening their connection to their culture,” she added.

Sheikha Noof Al Thani also recognised 10 impactful innovations from the 'Spotlight on Qatar' competition, a collaborative initiative between QF and the global educational organisation HundrED. The collaboration aims to highlight and celebrate practitioners who lead innovative, impactful, and scalable approaches to advancing educational development in pre-university education worldwide.

QF's new campaign 'Let's Speak Arabic' launched during the event aims to encourage students, families, and schools to integrate the Arabic language into their daily lives and promote its lasting significance in the community.

Maryam Al Hajri, Director of Partnerships at QF's Pre-University Education speaking to media on the sidelines of the event said,“Let's Speak Arabic is going to be a campaign that is happening a year long. It's focused on schools, school communities, educators, students and parents; because they have a huge impact on how our students perceive the Arabic language, how much they are proud of it, speak it with confidence. We will be collaborating with them to build resources and activities and highlight all of this in the media so that we can move forward and support Arabic in a better way.”

The Education Development Institute of QF's Pre-University Education hosted experts who discussed key topics such as bilingual education, the importance of balancing mother tongue use and bridging the gap between local and global perspectives in international programmes, highlighting their vital role in education.

The International Day of Education, observed annually on January 24 is a global imitative proclaimed by the United Nations to highlight the critical role of education in promoting peace, development and equality.

One of the key objectives of this year's International Day of Education is to showcase innovation in education and demonstrate how technology can enhance learning outcomes. This theme was highlighted in an interactive exhibition hosted by institutes and educational organisations on the sidelines of QF's celebration of the International Day of Education.

In a statement, Salah Khaled Director of Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen said,“This year not only do we celebrate the transformative power of education towards sustainable development, but we also reflect on the challenges and opportunities that shape our world. As we focus on the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and human agency, we are reminded of the profound impact technology has on our lives and the need for thoughtful and responsible engagement with these advancements, safeguarding human rights and preserving linguistic and cultural diversity.”

“In the Gulf States, a pioneer region in this field, the Unesco Regional Office, with key strategic partners, is mapping the extent to which AI is integrated in the education systems, how it is being implemented, and what impact this is having on the classroom, teachers and learners.

"The Regional Office in Doha is also developing guidance for school leaders on critical AI literacies, mindful of the opportunities and challenges that technology presents. Unesco is also supporting its Member States on integrating the Ethics of AI in their regulatory frameworks, including in the education systems and across sectors,” he added.