Joint Parliamentary Committee On Waqf Bill To Hear Views Of Mirwaiz Today
Date
1/24/2025 12:04:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Joint Parliamentary Committee on The Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2024 will hear the views and suggestions of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the proposed bill on Friday morning.
According to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat's Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill cell, the parliamentary panel will hear the views and suggestions of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, patron of the Muttheda Majlis Ulema, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday morning between 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi.
Headed by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, the 31-member parliamentary committee comprises leaders from all major political parties. This meeting also assumes significance as it marks the first engagement of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq with MPs after the abrogation of Article 370.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2024, was referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament for examination following objections by the opposition over its clauses.
The bill faces opposition due to changes in the composition of the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, restrictions on the power of Waqf boards, and the mandatory registration of Waqf properties with the district collector's office .
