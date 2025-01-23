Dahua Technology Joins Hands With WWF To Expand Sustainability Efforts Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

During the meeting, both parties exchanged ideas on strengthening collaboration and shared practices in advancing sustainability. Dahua introduced its innovative AIoT solutions applied in Antarctica, Hainan Bawangling National Forest Park, and the Giant Panda Nature Reserve. These technologies enabled precise and remote monitoring of rare species such as penguins, Hainan gibbons, and giant pandas, and offered critical data for wildlife conservation. WWF shared its focus on biodiversity conservation, energy, and pollution reduction, along with its efforts to protect and restore the Mai Po Nature Reserve and its wetlands.

"Sustainability is a shared responsibility for enterprises worldwide," said Mr. Bob Chen. "Dahua is committed to working with organizations like WWF, combining our strengths in technology and resources to contribute to ecological conservation and promote sustainable practices across industries and communities."

Beyond self-initiated projects, Dahua actively promotes collective action across the industry, rallying its partners to drive greater societal impact. Through the "Pro Techies" global campaign, Dahua encouraged its installer community to earn points through the Dahua Partner APP and convert them into a fund to support WWF's key conservation projects, such as the "Wetlands for Asian Flyways" and the restoration and preservation of wetland ecosystems along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway.

WWF representative stated that addressing today's environmental challenges requires creativity and technological innovation. The achievements showcased by Dahua are truly inspiring, demonstrating the power of technology in advancing sustainability. WWF also expressed anticipation for future collaboration to explore new pathways and create meaningful impacts in ecological preservation.

This partnership will focus on wetland restoration, biodiversity monitoring, innovative eco-technologies and meanwhile explore ways to expand broader public engagement, such as joint educational initiatives, and community-driven conservation campaigns.

As a socially responsible enterprise and practitioner in fostering the harmony between humans and nature, Dahua has actively harnessed its advanced AIoT technologies and solutions in ecological protection including biodiversity monitoring, wildlife conservation, combating illegal logging, and anti-poaching efforts in protected areas. The technology is widely used in endangered species research to provide valuable data for conservation strategies and to enable more effective safeguarding of fragile ecosystems.

Moving forward, Dahua will continue to uphold its mission of "Enabling a smarter society and better living", and contribute to a greener, safer, and more sustainable future for all by collaborating with global partners and more innovative approaches.

SOURCE Dahua Technology