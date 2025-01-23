Crown Prince Meets WIPO Director In Davos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein met on Thursday with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, the Crown Prince discussed Jordan's partnership with WIPO and means to boost cooperation, particularly in supporting the mission of the National Council for Future Technology, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness commended WIPO's programmes in Jordan, which support youth and promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, Jordan's Ambassador to Switzerland Nawaf Al Tal, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.