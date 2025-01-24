Sheikha Moza Meets President Of Hariri Foundation
Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met President of Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Human Development, H E Bahia Hariri, yesterday.
Held on the sidelines of QF's International Day of Education celebration at Qatar National convention Center, the meeting discussed potential avenues of collaboration between QF and the Hariri Foundation in the areas of family policy, education and sustainable human development.
