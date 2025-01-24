SC To Take Up Plea Challenging Actor Darshan's Bail Today; We've Done Our Work, Says K'taka HM On Fan's Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 24 (IANS) Commenting on the appeal filed by the Karnataka challenging granting of bail to Kannada superstar Darshan in connection with the sensational fan murder case that is coming up before the Supreme Court on Friday, Karnataka Home G. Parameshwara stated that the department has done its work.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, while answering a question in this regard, HM Parameshwara stated,“We have done our work. The police have submitted relevant documents and materials to the Supreme Court through the advocate.”

“We will see what would be the verdict in the Supreme Court over the petition by the Karnataka Police and then contemplate future action,” he maintained.

Advocate Anil C Nishani has filed the plea on behalf of the Karnataka government.

Darshan is keeping a low profile after obtaining the bail.

While granting bail, the court asked him and other accused in the case to appear before it every month.

The counsel for Darshan had argued while obtaining medical bail that if the surgery was not conducted, the actor would suffer a stroke. However, till date, there is no news of surgery being conducted on Darshan after he came out of prison.

However, the court had granted him regular bail later.

Darshan, Pavithra, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, angry over the fact that Darshan maintained a relationship with her despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of his alleged "royal treatment" at Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced.

He currently faces three FIRs related to the case. The police submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4, along with an additional charge sheet to the court.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30, 2024 after spending 131 days in custody.

Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the case is known as Darshan's longtime companion.

Sources close to Darshan revealed that Pavithra Gowda competed with Darshan's wife, Vijayalaxmi, over jewellery and luxury cars.

She allegedly pressured Darshan to make public appearances with her after he had been seen with his wife.

Pavithra and Vijayalaxmi also had public spats via social media posts, which led Darshan's fans to take sides.

Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalaxmi, criticised Pavithra, which ultimately led to his brutal death, according to police findings.